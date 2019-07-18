GILMANTON — Gilmanton School congratulations the following Gilmanton students for having perfect attendance for the fourth quarter of the 2018-2019 school year:
Declan Angle, Elise Bartley, Emily Bittle, Maxwell Bittle, Miles Blendowski, Hunter Brady, Jacob Brennan, Mara Bugnacki, Mason Byers, Keith Cameron, Noah Carter, Natalie Clay, Lillian Conley, David Connors, Joe Demers, Isabelle Dow, Hannah Gannon, Jessica Gannon, Alana Gardner, Clara Gilbert, Isaac Gilbert, James Green, Charlotte Hawkins, Owen Hawkins, Kendal Heyman, Cameron Hueber, Lily Hufschmid, Jakob Hunter, Jakob Huppi, Joseph Huppi, Natalie Hurst, Wessin Jarrett, Bailey Juurlink-Gagne, Sawyer Juurlink-Gagne, Brook Kimball, Isabelle Knibbs, Gianna Knipping, Cayden Krupnik, Cohen Krupnik, Abigail Mandella, Luc Martin, Natalie Martin, Aidan Mathieu, Callie McKay, Ryder McKay, Hunter Metz, Miley Metz, Daija Miller, Tyler Mosher, Blake Neely, Brayden Neely, Brianna Neely, Samantha Pinckney, Alexander Pirrotta-Benoit, Cohen Price, William Reinhardt, Landon Rubino, Danika Ruiter, Foster Ruiter, Madison Sands, Emma Smith, Alivia White, Kyren Whitmore, Evan Wilson, Landon Wilson, Julia Zarta
The following Gilmanton students had perfect attendance for the 2018-2019 school year:
Clara Gilbert, Isaac Gilbert, Isabelle Knibbs, Cohen Price, Evan Wilson, Landon Wilson
