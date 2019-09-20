GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub & Eatery recently kicked off their fifth Take Me to Ireland sweepstakes, where two lucky people will win a trip to Ireland with visits to Dublin, Killarney and Galway. The trip coincides with the St. Patrick’s Festival and includes airfare, ground transportation, lodging, and meals.
Individuals may complete one entry form per day, now available at Patrick’s. The Sweepstakes Party will take place Saturday, Nov. 16.
“We’re excited to be offering our customers a chance to come along on what will surely be another unforgettable adventure in Ireland,” said Patrick’s co-owner Allan Beetle. “The folks at Penny Pitou Travel help us put a first-class trip together.”
The grand prize will be awarded on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Patrick’s. There will be prizes for 10 finalists and a reverse drawing to find the winner. Must be present to win. Free entry forms are available at Patrick’s, one per day, through Nov. 15. For contest details, visit www.patrickspub.com.
