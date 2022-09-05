The summer work projects are winding down. Garden Club members and other volunteers have enjoyed attending to the floral highlights around the Newfound area and are especially appreciative of the work done by All Points Landscaping in the Butterfly Garden behind Minot Sleeper Library. This work was made possible by through community support of our fundraising and private contributions.

Ongoing now is the Fall Bulb Sale Fundraiser. The sale is being held with the cooperation of Three Rivers Plant and Wreath Company. A wide selection of spring-blooming bulbs is available at the online website, for planting in mid to late fall. The ordering process is very convenient. Bulbs ordered online will be shipped to the address provided on the order. No pick-up is required. There is a flat rate of $10/order for shipping so grouping items with friends or family to submit as a single order provides an extra cost-saving opportunity.

