The summer work projects are winding down. Garden Club members and other volunteers have enjoyed attending to the floral highlights around the Newfound area and are especially appreciative of the work done by All Points Landscaping in the Butterfly Garden behind Minot Sleeper Library. This work was made possible by through community support of our fundraising and private contributions.
Ongoing now is the Fall Bulb Sale Fundraiser. The sale is being held with the cooperation of Three Rivers Plant and Wreath Company. A wide selection of spring-blooming bulbs is available at the online website, for planting in mid to late fall. The ordering process is very convenient. Bulbs ordered online will be shipped to the address provided on the order. No pick-up is required. There is a flat rate of $10/order for shipping so grouping items with friends or family to submit as a single order provides an extra cost-saving opportunity.
Anyone wanting to support Pasquaney Garden Club should place their order before Wednesday, Sept. 28, using the online order platform at threeriversfundraising.com and the Pasquaney Garden Club Code: 69B911.
The next gardening day at the Butterfly Garden behind Minot Sleeper Library will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. Visitors and members are invited enjoy the Butterfly Garden and/or assist with light gardening that day.
The next regular club meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon, at Minot Sleeper Library in Bristol.
The club is actively working to build membership and restore a full schedule of interesting programs, workshops and field trips. For more information contact jewhitenh@gmail.com.
