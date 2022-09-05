MEREDITH — Spend a few creative hours with The League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. for a Painting on Slate Workshop with Ann Xavier.
Make your own welcome or holiday themed sign from reclaimed slate roof tiles. All materials including stencils, templates and paints and brushes will be supplied. Any participant who would like to bring their own acrylic paint is more than welcome.
Instructor Ann Xavier is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and has 30 years of experience teaching art. She was a juried member of the Boca Raton Museum of Art Artists Guild and has exhibited extensively over the course of her career.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
Those who wish to take the class MUST sign up by Saturday, Sept. 24.
To register for this workshop, call the League of NH Craftsmen – Fine Craft Gallery at 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
