"Painting on Slate Workshop"

"Painting on Slate Workshop" with Ann Xavier Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at the League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery. (Courtesy photo) 

MEREDITH — Spend a few creative hours with The League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. for a Painting on Slate Workshop with Ann Xavier.

Make your own welcome or holiday themed sign from reclaimed slate roof tiles. All materials including stencils, templates and paints and brushes will be supplied. Any participant who would like to bring their own acrylic paint is more than welcome.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.