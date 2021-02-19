WOLFEBORO — Artist Helene Pierce (E.H.) of Wolfeboro has had her painting “Vegetable Fiesta” accepted into the New England Watercolor Society Signature Members Show, which will be held at the Guild of Boston Artists Gallery at 162 Newberry St., Boston.
The show will run until Feb. 28 and it’s open from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. The gallery is closed on Mondays.
The New England Watercolor Society is one of the oldest and most prestigious watercolor societies in America. It was founded in 1885 as the Boston Watercolor Society. Past members include Childe Hassam, John Singer Sargent, and honorary member Andrew Wyeth.
Helene Pierce’s original artwork can be seen at The Art Place in downtown Wolfeboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.