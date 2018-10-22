CENTER HARBOR — The Town of Center Harbor now has outdoor pickleball courts and portable nets. There is one court located at the basketball court at Route 25 near the town beach, and there are two courts at the Center Harbor tennis courts located at the corner of Routes 3 and 25B. Contact Sandy Frost with Center Harbor Parks and Recreation at chparksandrec@metrocast.net or 603-455-1632 to schedule a court.
