LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will host its first Art Walk outside along the cobblestone walkway during the New England Coffee Festival on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This event will be free and open to the public.
There will be woodworking artisans John White and Beliveau Woodworks, Digital Artist, Jill Baron Illustrations, Quilts by the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild, pen and ink art by Betsy Heron, as well as beautiful works by local artisans Jasmyn Gray, Paul Moreau, Brittany Vallar, Katie Van Cura, and Jaylene Bengtson.
Inside the Mill the New England Coffee Festival will host a Vendor Expo in the Rose Chertok Gallery and tasting opportunities on the first floor in the Riverside Gallery. There you can also visit the May exhibit, Douglas Huntley’s Burlap Coffee Bag Exhibition. Huntley uses a variety of mediums including, but not limited to, texture, stencils, sewn on items, stick on items and acrylic gels and colors. “I pour, drip, spray and brush colors onto the surface in various ways to call attention to the unique details that represent each piece I am working on. Sometimes I set an intention before I begin a new piece, yet often I don’t know what it truly is until sometime after it is completed.”
The New England Coffee Festival events inside the Mill require paid admission that can be purchased by visiting: www.newenglandcoffeefestival.com/.
Step outside the Belknap Mill to enjoy Live Music presented by NHMusicCollective and sponsored by Eastern Propane & Oil along with a variety of local food trucks.
If you are interested in becoming an artisan in the Art Walk, please contact us at 603-524-8813 or visit: www.belknapmill.org for more information about programs and events.
