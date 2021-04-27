BARNSTEAD — The library will be offering in-person programming again beginning the first week of May. Programs will be outdoors and socially distanced.
Story Time with Miss Jerissa will start up again on May 5 at 10:30 a.m. The group will meet weekly for a half hour of stories, singing and dancing and take-and-make crafts will be available to bring home. Story Time is for Pre-K ages up to 5 years. Spaces may be limited for social distancing purposes, contact the library at 603-269-3900 to be added to the registration list.
Mary Ellen Shannon will be back for Outdoor Senior Yoga at the library. There is a lovely clearing at the end of the parking lot that will be used for socially distanced classes of up to 10 people. Chairs will be provided and used throughout this gentle yoga class. Relaxation, breath work, seated, standing and balancing postures will all be part of the experience. Senior Yoga will kick off with a Meet and Greet Introductory Class on May 7 at 3 p.m. (donations waived for this free class). Weekly classes will officially begin May 21 at 3 p.m. This class is donation based with a suggested donation of $6. Wear comfortable clothing and footwear and bring along water and a yoga mat. Classes will go through June 25, with more to come.
To register for Meet and Greet Senior Yoga Introductory Class, contact the library at 603-269-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.