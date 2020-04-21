GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub & Eatery is adjusting to the ‘new normal’ and will now be offering curbside pick-up and delivery orders through a new, online platform.
“We miss seeing everyone at the pub, but until we can make that happen, our goal is to offer a more convenient and safer way to serve the community,” said Allan Beetle, owner of Patrick’s.
Patrick’s has partnered with Eastern Propane & Oil on the online ordering system. Starting today, Patrick’s is offering two special “It’s For the Kid’s” desserts, and Eastern Propane & Oil will donate $10 per order for the first 100 orders. The donation will be shared equally between Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club and GOT LUNCH! Laconia.
“In a time of such uncertainty, it really comes down to community support to get us all through this. When Allan first reached out to us with his plan, we were blown away and excited to be involved. Eastern is excited to support Patrick’s with their new online ordering system and giving back to both the Boys & Girls Club and GOT LUNCH! Laconia,” said Josh Anderson, vice president of marketing and business development.
For more information on how to order, visit www.patrickspub.com.
