WOLFEBORO — In partnership with NH Humanities, the New Hampshire Boat Museum will host Olympic Gold Medalist Kathy Keeler, who will speak at a free virtual lecture, Women in Crew Racing, on Thursday, July 22 at 7 p.m. Access to the virtual lecture will be available at nhbm.org.
Part of the first women’s crew to win gold in US history (1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles), Keeler was a member of four U.S. national rowing teams. Following her competitive rowing career, she was a member of the U.S. national rowing team as a coach and a U.S. Olympic team coach in 1996. Still coaching crew, Kathy will share her personal experience and insights about women in crew racing and the impacts of Title IX.
“We are thrilled to have Kathy as part of our 2021 Lecture & Arts Series, which peels back the complicated layers of rowing as well as lake culture, ” explained NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings.
All lectures in the Series are virtual, while the featured art is locally produced and available for viewing at the museum.
This project was made possible with support from New Hampshire Humanities, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities. Learn more at nhhumanities.org.
