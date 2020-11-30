WOLFEBORO — Ohm Lifestyle Center in Wolfeboro has opened the region’s only hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, which can be used to support athletic recovery, motor skill development, nerve recovery and more. The hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber marks the latest innovative addition to Ohm Lifestyle Center’s menu of service offerings, further establishing Ohm as the leading full-service organic spa, beauty and wellness center in the northeast. Ohm’s hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, which is a completely no-contact offering, provides pressurized, nearly-pure oxygen in a soft-sided, comfortable, one-person chair unit.
“In our pressurized hyperbaric chamber, which is completely no-contact and entirely enclosed, your body absorbs into the circulatory system resulting in higher blood-oxygen than normally possible, providing a host of health benefits,” said Gayle Washington, Owner and Founder, Ohm Lifestyle Center. “We also offer 100-percent oxygen for inhalation during the treatment. Along with the health benefits, because the oxygen permeates the skin, the treatment creates a feeling of euphoria and pure elation. The initial response has been incredibly positive and we cannot wait to introduce this new experience to more and more clients.”
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy allows more oxygen to reach the body’s cells, which promotes healing, reduces inflammation, and helps the body fight infection. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been studied extensively in a clinical setting and has been proven to show improvement in muscle recovery, fertility, neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, autism, jet lag, muscle and tendon injuries, cancer, stroke recovery, anxiety and depression. Doctors use hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat a variety of ailments, including wound healing, severe anemia, brain injury and embolisms. Further, recent research indicates hyperbaric oxygen therapy can actually reverse the aging process.
Ohm Lifestyle Center is the only establishment in the northeast to offer Spinal Reflex Therapy, a cutting-edge clinical massage assessment and treatment approach in which practitioners use a thermal scanner to identify and treat exact pain points. Ohm Lifestyle Center also created 38 Senses Massage, which combines full body massage and a custom-written, individualized guided meditation.
For more information and to book an appointment, visit www.ohmlifestyle.com/.
