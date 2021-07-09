LACONIA — Visit the Laconia Public Library on Wednesday, July 14 from 1-2 p.m. for the Wednesday special: Officer Kyle Jepsen and K-9 Abby.
Officer Kyle Jepsen will visit with his police dog Abby to demonstrate all Abby knows and how he helps solve crimes. Abby is not a pet, he is a working dog, only Kyle may touch him. To be held outside in the library’s garden, bring a blanket and masks are required for anyone over age three. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. In case of weather, check the library's Facebook page for updates.
For more information, contact the library by phone: 603-524-4775, text: 603-556-4666, email: info@laconialibrary.org.
