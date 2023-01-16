CONCORD — North Branch Construction has donated the proceeds from the firm’s annual Safety Fine Program to two deserving nonprofit organizations — Community Bridges in Concord and Lakes Region Community Developers in Laconia. In 2022, the Safety Fine Program proceeds totaled nearly $4,000, resulting in a $2,000 donation to each organization.
North Branch Construction developed its Safety Fine Program 16 years ago, with the intent to increase hazard recognition, reduce risk of injury, and create an overall safer working environment for all personnel working on North Branch Construction job sites. At a minimum, the program requires subcontractors, as well as North Branch Construction’s own employees, to abide by the OSHA Construction Industry Regulations at all times. When safety violations are observed, it is North Branch Construction’s objective to correct them immediately. Consequently, the firm warrants safety fines for any repeat violations. Each year, North Branch Construction donates all proceeds from the Safety Fine Program to nonprofit organizations the firm has worked with during that year.
North Branch Construction completed a renovation and office fit-up project for Community Bridges in 2022. The renovations and fit-up of the 22,000 square foot building located at 162 Pembroke Road provided the organization with the space they needed to better serve their clientele and operate the organization. Community Bridges is a nonprofit agency with a mission to advance the integration, growth, and interdependence of people with developmental disabilities within their own communities.
North Branch Construction completed a renovation of a 25-unit apartment complex in Meredith, owned and operated by Lakes Region Community Developers. Work completed during the renovation included new kitchens, flooring, bath remodels, electrical upgrades, fire sprinkler systems, and the conversion of two units to ADA compliant dwellings. Lakes Region Community Developers creates opportunities for the Lakes Region to thrive by developing healthy homes, creating vibrant community assets, and engaging residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.