North Branch Construction President Joseph Campbell presents Community Bridges President and CEO, Ann Potoczak, with a donation from the firm’s 2022 Safety Fine Program. (Courtesy photo)

CONCORD — North Branch Construction has donated the proceeds from the firm’s annual Safety Fine Program to two deserving nonprofit organizations — Community Bridges in Concord and Lakes Region Community Developers in Laconia. In 2022, the Safety Fine Program proceeds totaled nearly $4,000, resulting in a $2,000 donation to each organization.

North Branch Construction developed its Safety Fine Program 16 years ago, with the intent to increase hazard recognition, reduce risk of injury, and create an overall safer working environment for all personnel working on North Branch Construction job sites. At a minimum, the program requires subcontractors, as well as North Branch Construction’s own employees, to abide by the OSHA Construction Industry Regulations at all times. When safety violations are observed, it is North Branch Construction’s objective to correct them immediately. Consequently, the firm warrants safety fines for any repeat violations. Each year, North Branch Construction donates all proceeds from the Safety Fine Program to nonprofit organizations the firm has worked with during that year.

