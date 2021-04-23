BRISTOL — Newfound Memorial Middle School’s Bear of the Week student and staff winners for the week of April 23 are Layla Patten and Renee Taylor for their representation of the NMMS Core Values. Thank you for being great members of our NMMS community and showing us what respect, responsibility, pride, and integrity are all about. Thank you to the Promising Futures of NH c/o Office of Student Wellness @ DOE for providing prizes to this week’s winners.
