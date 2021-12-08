PLYMOUTH — For the first time in four years, New Hampshire Electric Cooperative will increase its member service charge to reflect the ongoing costs to operate its electric system. For a typical member who uses 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity, the basic residential member service charge will be increasing by $1.70 per month, a 1.4 percent total bill increase. All other monthly charges will stay the same. This change will take effect on bills rendered on or after Jan. 1, 2022.
The Member Service Charge is a fixed, monthly fee that is paid by all NHEC members, regardless of how much electricity they use each month. The charge pays for the operating expenses of the Co-op, ensuring that NHEC’s electric distribution system continues to provide safe and reliable service to all its members.
A complete listing of rates and charges is available on the NHEC website at www.nhec.com/rates-tariffs.
