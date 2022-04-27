PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors has appointed a new member to fill the vacancy created by a recent resignation.
Harry Viens of Center Harbor was voted by the Board to fill the vacancy that was created when Daniel Senie of Charlestown resigned on March 23. Because the vacancy on the Board occurred within 100 days of the next annual meeting of the members, which is scheduled for June 14, the NHEC bylaws require the Board to vote to fill the vacancy by appointment. Mr. Viens will serve on the Board until the next annual meeting of the members, which will be held in June 2023.
Mr. Viens had previously served three terms on the NHEC Board from 2010 – 2020.
