MOULTONBOROUGH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public officials/informational meeting to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed Moultonborough 40639 NH Route 25 project. This project includes solving safety issues associated with the intersections of Lake Shore Drive and Glidden Road along this section of the NH Route 25.

The purpose of this meeting is to solicit public input in order to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs, community goals, and protect and enhance the environment. This is the first planned public meeting, and the goal is to identify concerns and priority roadway segments to be improved.

