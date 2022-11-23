MOULTONBOROUGH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public officials/informational meeting to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed Moultonborough 40639 NH Route 25 project. This project includes solving safety issues associated with the intersections of Lake Shore Drive and Glidden Road along this section of the NH Route 25.
The purpose of this meeting is to solicit public input in order to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs, community goals, and protect and enhance the environment. This is the first planned public meeting, and the goal is to identify concerns and priority roadway segments to be improved.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1, as part of the regularly scheduled selectboard meeting, at Moultonborough Town Hall, 6 Holland St. This public informational meeting will commence immediately following the selectboard’s business meeting, which begins at 4 p.m.
An environmental review of the project’s potential impacts on natural and cultural resources is underway in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act. This project may have an effect on cultural or historic resources that are potentially eligible for or listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Individuals or organizations with a demonstrated interest in the potential impacts to historic resources have an opportunity to become Consulting Parties under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Additional information will be provided at the public officials meeting.
The purpose of this meeting is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed project and to solicit public input to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and protect and enhance the environment. Accordingly, NHDOT assures that this project will be administered according to the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all related statutes to ensure nondiscrimination.
