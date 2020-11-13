TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home's virtual craft fair continues to Sunday, Nov. 15 on the Home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/nhvhcraftfair.
The online event features many talented artisans offering a wide variety of items, including:
• Santa Cams, Tooth Fairy Alert, Shadow Boxes
• Christmas Ornaments, Centerpieces, Wreaths
• Jewelry (sterling silver, beaded, and more)
• Soaps, Bath Balms & Lip Balm
• Salsa, Jelly, Spaghetti Sauce, Relish
• Custom Vinyl & Engraving: cups, glass, wood, acrylic & shirts
• Photography & Wall Décor
• Pottery & Ceramics
• Abstract Art
• Books & Bookmarks
• Crochet, Knitted & Sewn: hats, sweaters, blankets
• Baskets & Gift Baskets
• Chair Caning & Mesh Chair Seats
• Coasters & Hot Plates
• Custom Poems
• Macramé
• And more
The virtual fair also features the Home’s popular gift baskets with gift cards and 50/50 raffles. Tickets can purchased by calling NHVH volunteer coordinator, Patty Copeland, at 603-527-4449. Proceeds benefit the NHVH Resident Benefit Fund.
