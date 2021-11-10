The New Hampshire State Police announces their annual involvement throughout the state, supporting the US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign.
During the months of November and December, the NH State Police will be hosting several events around the state to collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute to children in need this holiday season.
This initiative will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and will run through Friday, Dec. 10.
NH State Police will host several toy collection events throughout the granite state. Troopers will collaborate with area businesses and agencies to fill their cruisers with new toys.
New, unwrapped toys can be donated at the any of the scheduled toy collection events OR Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any of the drop-off locations.
Troop A Barracks — 315 Calef Highway Epping
Troop B Barracks — 16 East Point Drive Bedford
Troop C Barracks — 15 Ash Brook Court Keene
Troop D Barracks — 139 Iron Works Road Concord
Troop E Barracks — 1864 White Mountain Hwy, Tamworth
Troop F Barracks — 549 Route 302 Twin Mountain
Troop G Barracks (at Concord DMV) 23 Hazen Drive Concord
Marine Patrol Headquarters — 31 Dock Road Gilford 03249
State Police Headquarters — 33 Hazen Drive Concord, NH 03305
NH State Hospital (Safety Office Complex Police Force) —36 Clinton Street Concord
Follow the NH State Police on Facebook at @NHStatePolice, Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice for updates and more information on the Toys for Tots Campaign.
For additional information, contact Sergeant Jordan Kopko at 603-731-2356.
