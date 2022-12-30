Magnolia

This year’s featured image at the 23rd annual New Hampshire Society of Photographic Artists Member Exhibit and Sale is a black and white print titled, “Magnolia” by NHSPA member, and Laconia resident Joe Sack. The image was captured in Williamsburg, Virginia, using a Sony RX100 II digital camera. (Courtesy photo/Joe Sack)

EXETER — The 23rd annual New Hampshire Society of Photographic Artists Member Exhibit and Sale will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 to 29, at the Exeter Town Hall Gallery (Saturdays and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.). Many of the fine art photographers, several from the Lakes Region, will be available to answer questions about their work during the opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 7, from noon to 4 p.m.

This year’s featured image is a black and white print titled, “Magnolia” by NHSPA member, and Laconia resident Joe Sack. The image was captured in Williamsburg, Virginia, using a Sony RX100 II digital camera.

