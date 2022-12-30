This year’s featured image at the 23rd annual New Hampshire Society of Photographic Artists Member Exhibit and Sale is a black and white print titled, “Magnolia” by NHSPA member, and Laconia resident Joe Sack. The image was captured in Williamsburg, Virginia, using a Sony RX100 II digital camera. (Courtesy photo/Joe Sack)
EXETER — The 23rd annual New Hampshire Society of Photographic Artists Member Exhibit and Sale will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 to 29, at the Exeter Town Hall Gallery (Saturdays and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.). Many of the fine art photographers, several from the Lakes Region, will be available to answer questions about their work during the opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 7, from noon to 4 p.m.
This year’s featured image is a black and white print titled, “Magnolia” by NHSPA member, and Laconia resident Joe Sack. The image was captured in Williamsburg, Virginia, using a Sony RX100 II digital camera.
Sack first became interested in photography in the 1960s when his images were made using a Hasselblad film camera. He then transitioned to digital photography in the 2000s. “I am particularly drawn to the black and white images that I believe more clearly focus the essence of what I see.”
Fine art photographers from around the state have combined their styles and techniques to create a unique representation of old as well as new methods in the field. Black and white gelatin silver prints, conventional color prints, historically inspired hand-made contact prints, as well as “state of the art” digital images printed on archival papers are among the photographic methods traditionally exhibited.
The group has also established a permanent studio space at the Kimball Jenkins School of Art in Concord, NH. This new facility will allow members to print high quality photographic images on large format Epson printers or use the studio lighting equipment to create their art.
Check the nhspa.org website calendar page for more information.
The Exeter Town Hall gallery is handicap accessible via an elevator inside the rear door, adjacent to the upper parking lot. Admission is free.
