WOLFEBORO — This season, the New Hampshire Boat Museum will host three Children’s Story Hour mornings on Fridays, June 10, July 8 and Aug. 12. Taking place between 10 to 11 a.m., Children’s Story Hour is designed for children, ages 2 to 6, and is presented in partnership with the Wolfeboro Public Library.
“Jeanne Snowdon, Children’s Librarian, will bring a selection of children’s books that she’ll read followed by a craft activity,” said Martha Cummings, executive director at NHBM.
Admission for children and one accompanying adult is free. Pre-registration is not required. NHBM is located at 399 Center Street.
“Children’s Story Hour is just one program of several that are aimed specifically for kids, so be sure to check our online calendar for other family-friendly fun opportunities,” added Cummings.
To learn more about NHBM, programs, or events, visit nhbm.org.
