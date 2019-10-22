LACONIA — Gov. Chris Sununu recently signed the state budget into law, effective immediately. For the New Hampshire Developmental and Mental Health Services, this budget includes a Medicaid reimbursement rate increase beginning January 1, 2020, the first increase since 2006. This new budget means local nonprofits such as Lakes Region Community Services and Lakes Region Mental Health Center can begin to address the significant workforce challenges that impact their ability to hire and retain qualified staff to support those they serve.
In addition, for Developmental Services, the budget also provides full funding for the Developmental Disability and Acquired Brain Disorder waitlists, and Community Centered Early Supports and Services will receive $250,000 for each year of the biennium.
“The recent action supporting an increase to Medicaid reimbursement rates will help increase access to mental health and substance misuse services and ensure that New Hampshire providers can afford to provide the critical health services citizens in our state need and deserve,” said Maggie Pritchard, chief executive officer, Lakes Region Mental Health Center.
“We are grateful to New Hampshire’s policy makers for their work on the budget,” said Lakes Region Community Services President and Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Bryant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.