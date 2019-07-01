WOLFEBORO — The New England Vintage Boat and Car Auction, sponsored by the New Hampshire Boat Museum, typically attracts large crowds, and organizers expect this year to be no different.
The auction will feature boats, vintage boating memorabilia, vintage cars, vintage car memorabilia and maritime antiques. Donations and consignments are welcome for consideration through Friday, July 5.
Bidders will have the opportunity to win everything from vintage cars to fiberglass boats, sailboats, canoes, and other memorabilia during the event, taking place on Saturday, July 13.
“This year, we're moving to a venue across the street from the museum, to The Nick Recreational Center,” said Executive Director Martha Cummings. “We will have better parking for attendees, more seating, and more space for auction items, boats, cars, and ‘boating-mobilia.’”
Net proceeds from the event support the museum's educational programs and other initiatives.
"This is a big year for us, as we continue to raise funds for our capital campaign for a new museum building," said Cummings. "Auction-goers can learn more about the land we have already purchased for it at the event, and where we are going as an educational and experiential-learning organization.”
The New England Vintage Boat and Car Auction begins at 10 a.m. on the 13th, with free admission. Item previews begin on Friday, July 12, between noon and 5 p.m., and on July 13 from 8 to 10 a.m.
To learn more about the event, or offer a car, boat or item for the raffle, visit nhbm.org.
