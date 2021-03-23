BRISTOL — Train to become a babysitter at Tapply-Thompson Community Center. All participants will learn the basics of babysitting and get certified in both CPR and first aid. Designed primarily for youth ages 12 and older, this course will prepare students to be better babysitters. The course will be held on May 1, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., and the cost is $110. Space is limited and participants need to pre-register. A minimum of eight students is needed to hold the course, and can accommodate a maximum of 14 students.
For more information, call 603-744-2713 or visit ttccrec.org.
