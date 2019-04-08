BRISTOL — The Nature Conservancy has recognized the Newfound Lake Region Association for its efforts to protect and preserve the 100-square-mile Newfound Lake watershed by naming it a 2018 Conservation Partner of the Year.
Working with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the town of Groton, and several donors, the Nature Conservancy led the effort to purchase the 2,700-acre Kimball Hill Forest in Groton, then transfer ownership as a future wildlife management area to N.H. Fish and Game and craft a conservation easement to ensure that the wild and remote land is permanently protected.
The Newfound Lake Region Association’s role was to connect its membership with the project and the Nature Conservancy to support the effort.
For more information about the Kimball Hill Forest, contact Mark Zankel of the Nature Conservancy at MZankel@TNC.org, or Boyd Smith of the Newfound Lake Region Association at NLRA.Boyd@metrocast.net.
