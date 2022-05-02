NORTH SANDWICH — The public is invited to celebrate the National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 5 at the North Sandwich Friends (Quaker) Meetinghouse. The Meetinghouse will be open on from 4-6 p.m. offering an opportunity for a silent unprogrammed session of prayer. The historic building listed on the National Register, is located at 354 Quaker Whiteface Road, known as the Quaker Four Corners in North Sandwich. The Meetinghouse library will also be open for those hours.
Worship unprogrammed/silent services are held every Sunday at the North Sandwich Friends Meetinghouse. The public is always welcome to join others from 10-11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.