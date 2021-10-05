MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank has announced the winners of their annual photo contest. Selected photos will be featured in the community calendar as well as on the Bank’s website and social media. Images will also be included in desk calendars, holiday cards and note cards. Complimentary calendars will be available to the public during the late fall in the Bank’s branch offices.
“The submissions for this year’s photo contest were incredible, and they really captured the different seasons and unique character of New Hampshire. It’s always challenging to narrow down the entries to our top picks,” said Deborah Irwin, assistant vice president and marketing relationship manager. “So many of our community members look forward to this annual contest and the calendars. It’s a great way to celebrate our state and feature exceptional talent from hometown artists.”
Winners of MVSB’s 2021 Community Photo Contest included:
• Kathleen Curran of Laconia
• Macayla Dutile of Laconia
• Colleen Eliason of Campton
• Illyana Golden of Lyndeborough
• Ida Gould of Campton
• Megan Greenbaum of Moultonborough
• Holly Heath of Gilford
• Robert Kozlow of Meredith
• Kurt Oberhausen of Belmont
• Alice O'Connor of Holderness
• Elissa Paquette of Wolfeboro
• Abhijit Patil of Hudson
• Marie Sapienza of Newton Junction
*List features both print calendar and website contest winners
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
