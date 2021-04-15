Meredith Village Savings Bank was recently recognized by the Registry Review for Top Mortgage Sales in Carroll Country in 2020.
"Our experienced lending team continued to serve the needs of our community for home purchases and home refinancing, despite the challenges and uncertainties of 2020,” noted Mark Danahy, senior vice president, residential retail lending. “We helped so many of our neighbors achieve their homeownership goals that we remained the top mortgage providers in the local communities we serve.”
In addition to taking the lead for mortgage sales, other noteworthy rankings included:
• #2 in dollar volume for single-family home loans
• #2 in number of condominium loans
• #3 in number of single-family home loans
• #4 in dollar volume of condominium loans
• #4 in dollar volume and number of residential refinance loans
Two MVSB Mortgage Originators were also recognized for their contributions as top lenders in Carroll County. Sue Ross (NMLS#165861) was recognized as #1 and Kelly Beebee (NMLS #1494373) as the #2 lender for the County. Ross works remotely assisting customers throughout the Lakes Region, and Beebee is based out of our Center Harbor branch office.
With exceptionally low inventory, it’s become even more critical that prospective home buyers include a lender that knows their market as part of their home buying team and that they have a clear picture of what they can afford before they start shopping for a home. MVSB’s mortgage lending specialists work closely with clients throughout the process to ensure they are well-prepared to take advantage of buying opportunities. In addition to traditional home purchases, the Bank also provides guidance and financing for home buyers looking to build a new home or renovate an existing property.
The Registry Review is NH’s statewide real estate and financial newspaper. Part of the Warren Group and read by real estate appraisers, real estate agents, brokers, and banks, among many other industry professionals, the NH Registry Review is a weekly publication and daily website that stays up-to-the-minute on property transactions and new business opportunities. The Warren Group is the industry’s leading source for real estate and financial data, analytics, and market insight.
