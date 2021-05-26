MEREDITH — Two years ago, the Executive Board of the Meredith Historical Society embarked on a strategic planning process to help chart a path forward for the organization. Starting with an updated mission statement, the board identified several focus areas including facility improvements, collection management and display, communications, fund raising and membership development & volunteerism.
Karen Thorndike, President of the Society reports that, “Our Board and many other volunteers have been incredibly busy. We’re turning our ideas into actions with great results. Progress is being made in all of our focus areas.”
Of particular note is the Society’s efforts to refurbish and update the Main Street Museum located in the historic Ladd building at 45 Main Street. Executive Board member John Hopper who is leading this project added, “Our goal has been to create a “must-see” presence on Main Street.” Towards that end the Society has repainted the entire interior of the museum, replaced the flooring on both floors and installed collection-friendly and energy saving LED lighting.
Board members John Hopper, Rudy VanVeghten and Bonnie Edwards have developed an illustrated timeline of Meredith’s rich history. This uniquely informative timeline will be unveiled at the Museums’ 2021 Reopening scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.
The public is invited to visit on Saturday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. From June through Columbus Day the building will be open Wednesday – Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Edwards added, “Several of our displays have also been updated including Meredith’s participation in the Civil War, uniforms worn by local citizens in WWI, WWII and Vietnam, as well as antique dresses from different eras.”
Visitors will also find a new and inviting “mercantile shop.” Proceeds from the shop will support the activities of the Society.
This major renovation effort has been made possible in part by generous financial support from Meredith Village Savings Bank, NH Electric Cooperative and Meredith Rotary Club.
To learn more about the Meredith Historical Society, how you can become a member or how to get involved, visit our new website at www.meredithhistoricalsocietynh.org or follow us on www.facebook.com/meredithhistoricalsociety.
