BOSTON — For the privilege of growing out their facial hair, officers from Moultonborough Police Department are participating in the Home Base No Shave campaign to support Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program.
Police departments typically have a grooming policy for officers to remain clean-shaven. However, for the entire month of November, police officers have pledged $100 to forego grooming policy and grow beards, mustaches and goatees to support Home Base. Home Base provides no-cost clinical care to Veteran and military families impacted by invisible wounds such as post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.
The movement is spearheaded by MBTA Transit Police and Boston Gang Unit Detective Kurt Power, a U.S. army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient who sought care for his own invisible wounds at Home Base. “If I can convince just one person who needs help to listen to me and put their trust in the treatment at Home Base, this will all be worth it,” he said.
This month, first responders at Moultonborough Police Department will not only raise, but work to evoke conversation, raise awareness and break the stigma associated with getting care.
“I think the biggest part about this campaign is the demonstration of support by communities from across New England and the country,” said Home Base Executive Director Brigadier General, U.S. army, ret. Jack Hammond.
For more information about Moultonborough Police Department’s No Shave campaign, visit because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/2437219.
For more information about Home Base, visit www.homebase.org.
