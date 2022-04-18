MOULTONBOROUGH — Now that the weather is warming up, we hope to see some of our tress and lilac bushes start to bloom. The library grounds are a wonderful place to sit and read or just spend a few quiet moments. We also have tables and chairs and if you want to work outside, there is free wifi access around the building. We hope to see you enjoying the outside space, as well as the inside of the library.
Authors are busy publishing lots of books this spring. Here are a few you may want to reserve: The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley, The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn, French Braid by Anne Tyler, Nothing to Lose by J.A. Jance, Shadow Reel by C.J. Box, A Sunlit Weapon by Jacqueline Winspear, The Lightning Rod by Brad Meltzer, Sierra Six by Mark Greaney, and What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline. To reserve a book, go to the library website, www.moultonboroughlibrary.org.
Here are some of the upcoming adult programs: Paper Bead Jewelry Class with Ralph Watson, Wednesday, April 27 and May 4 at 6:30 p.m. This is a two-part class and there is a $20 materials fee. Pre-registration is required. Friends of the Library Discussion Series: Four Winds by Kristin Hannah, Thursday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m. The scholar this month is Suzanne Brown. Registration required to get the Zoom link.
For school vacation week: Toddler Playtime on Mondays at 9:30 a.m.; Family Movie on Tuesday, April 26 at 2 p.m.; PJ Storytime on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.; Spring Craft on Wednesday, April 27 at 9:30 a.m. (Registration required); Game Day on Wednesday, April 27 at 3 p.m.; Kids Make Playdough on Thursday, April 28 at 2 p.m. Story Time on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.; Children’s Spring Tea Party on Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. (Registration required); The library is also offering Crushing Your College Essays with Renate Gundermann on Tuesday, April 26 and April 28 at 6:30 p.m. This is open for high school juniors, seniors and parents. Both nights are the same, so you only need to register for one of the dates.
For a full listing of activities and programs, visit the library’s website. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. To contact the library, call 603-476-8895 or email library@moultonboroughlibrary.org
