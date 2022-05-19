MOULTONBOROUGH — April brought Cara Sutherland from Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm to the monthly meeting of the Moultonborough Women’s Club. “Along with a description of the working farm/museum, Cara spoke of the interpretive focus of the facility going forward, which will include agricultural literacy, medical history, the changing environment and “farmsploration” (self-guided activities) for visitors’ enjoyment at little or no cost,” said Susan Reepmeyer, MWC Recording Secretary.
The May meeting featured Tracy Waterman from The Lakes Host Program which “is the first line of defense in keeping our lakes free of invasive plants and animals. Clean water, happy wildlife, and stable property values depend on a healthy lake, free of invasive species.” The program is seeking volunteers, if you are interested in getting involved by being a part of this worthwhile effort or if you would like more information go to nhlakes.org.
The Moultonborough Women’s Club celebrated the Kentucky Derby with their own fundraising event. “About 60 men and women gathered for an evening of fun and dressing in ‘Derby Fashion.’ All money raised benefited the Moultonborough Scholarship Fund.
Over $1,100 was collected for the MWC Scholarship Fund at the May elections in Moultonborough.
On Saturday, July 9, the MWC will hold its annual bake sale at the Moultonborough Public Library’s Book Sale. Many tasty treats will be offered.
Members will gather at Geneva Point this year for the June luncheon. Each year, the June meeting has been a special social gathering with the annual Installation of Officers Ceremony and the presentation of the MWC Woman of the Year Award.
Visit MoultonboroughWomensClub.org for more information.
