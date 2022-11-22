Mix 94.1fm’s 36th annual Cash & Cans Money and Food Drive for the holidays is set for Monday-Friday, Dec. 12-16. A unique way to raise money is to purchase a Mix Cash & Cans prize calendar. “The calendar is filled with over $5,300 in cash and prizes, each prize donated to by area businesses and individuals. And we appreciate each and every one of them,” said Fred Caruso, founder of the Cash & Cans program in 1987. Winners will be selected daily during December and you can win multiple times.

Calendars are $10 each and available at Prescott’s Florist, Vista Foods and All My Life Jewelers in Laconia; at Franklin Savings Bank offices in Franklin, Tilton, Gilford, Bristol, and Boscawen; Caleb’s Barber Shop and Diana’s Morning Brew, Downtown Tilton; Park-N-Go Market, Northfield and Grevior Furniture, Downtown Franklin. You can also email Caruso at fred@mix941fm.com and calendars will be mailed to you.

