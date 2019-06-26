GILFORD — Monday, July 1, is the deadline to apply for participation in the Miss Winnipesaukee pageant, a local chapter of the Miss America Organization. This will be the 95th annual Miss Winnipesaukee and Miss Winnipesaukee’s Outstanding Teen competitions, scheduled for Sunday, July 7, at the Gunstock Ski Area. The deadline to return a completed application is 5 p.m. Monday.
The Miss Winnipesaukee and Miss Winnipesaukee’s Outstanding Teen competition is a preliminary to the annual Miss New Hampshire competition, which is the official state preliminary to Miss America. Miss Winnipesaukee is one of the oldest, continuously running local competitions in the Miss America Organization, having run since 1925.
In addition to the scholarships awarded at the competition, Karen Price will provide a $200 scholarship to the overall interview winner in memory of her mother, Marilyn Dearborn, Miss Winnipesaukee 1944.
The competition is open to women who are full-time employees, full-time students or residents of Belknap, Carroll, Grafton, Merrimack, Hillsborough or Strafford counties. Eligibility requirements for the competition are posted at missnh.org/become-a-contestant.html.
Doors open for the pageant at 6 p.m. on July 6, and the competition starts at 6:30 p.m.
For more information and an application, email Gary@MissWinnipesaukee.org.
