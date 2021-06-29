GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a workshop through Minds in Motion for children ages 1-12, Aug. 2-3, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to build and take home their very own KIKO.962 robot. KIKO.962 loyally follows any object that approaches it and won’t stop until switched back into explore mode. KIKI.962 has two pre-programed modes.
Register at the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office or gilfordrec.com. For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
