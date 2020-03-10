LACONIA — CBD American Shaman aims to promote wellness through ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich CBD oil derived from all-natural, high quality, industrial hemp.
Legal in all 50 states, 100 percent organic and gluten-free, non-GMO hemp has no heavy metals or insecticides, and is batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography.
Join Taylor Community for this free, public informational lecture by Miguel Nieves, today, Wednesday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m.
Visit taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
