LACONIA — Michael Culver has been a museum professional for more than two decades and is on his fifth year as executive director of the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro.
Join Taylor Community on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building as Culver shares the museum’s 25-year history. The free event is open to the public. Included in the presentation will be images of selected items from the museums’ permanent collection of more than 14,000 objects. Attendees will also learn about the importance of history museums.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400.
