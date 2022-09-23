MEREDITH — A local Meredith organization is building a new memorial to veterans from Meredith who served in the Nation’s wars, from the Revolutionary War to the present Global War on Terror. The committee leading this effort is now seeking the public’s help in identifying veterans from after the Vietnam war for inclusion. As explained by Fred Strader, chair of the committee, “While we have good historical research and government records for veterans from the Revolutionary War through Vietnam, we do not have access to any Federal or State records to allow us to identify Meredith veterans from post-Vietnam conflicts, including Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, The Gulf War and the Global War on Terror — Iraq and Afghanistan. We need the help of those veterans themselves, or family and friends, to provide the names so these deserving residents can be honored. This is the same process other towns have had to go through to get names for their memorials.”
Strader further explained that there will be a process to verify service and eligibility. “While the Veterans Affairs office cannot give us names of Meredith veterans, due to privacy laws, they will assist the veteran or his or her family to provide documents that prove honorable service. We can help with this process.”
The requirements to be included on the memorial are:
1. A Meredith resident when enlisted or commissioned, or when discharged from the military.
2. Served during one of the Nation’s conflicts. Combat service is not required.
3. Received an honorable discharge.
Forms to submit names for consideration are available at the Meredith Library, American Legion Post 33 Hall, Meredith Town office and the Meredith Community center.
