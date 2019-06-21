MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society’s Farm Museum is now open every Saturday, noon-4 p.m., through Columbus Day. Built around 1802 at 61 Winona Road, the historic building housed several religious denominations throughout its tenure. Since becoming the Historical Society’s Farm Museum in the late 1990s, it now displays a collection of early farm tools and artifacts. Arranged according to the seasons of farm life in the 19th and 20th centuries, photographs from the era demonstrate how specific tasks were undertaken, from plowing fields in spring, haying in summer, apple cider pressing in the fall, to ice harvesting in winter. Admission is free. For information on volunteering opportunities, call 603-279-2275. Follow Meredith Historical Society on Facebook and visit www.mhsweb.org.
