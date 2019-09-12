MEREDITH — Meredith Rotary Club is hosting Casino Night on Oct. 17, 6-10 p.m. at the Ballroom at Church Landing.
Check-in for the event starts at 6 p.m., and gaming goes from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $50 each, available by visiting www.meredithrotary.com.
Admission includes Rotary casino chips, entertainment and hot and cold hors d’oeuvres. Additional chips and raffle tickets can be purchased throughout the evening. There will be 18 gambling tables, a cash bar, a live and silent auctions and several raffles. The live auction features Twin Barns Brewery, Canoe, O Steaks & Seafood and Giuseppe's Pizzeria & Ristorante.
All proceeds will support local charities and scholarships.
Top gamblers will be awarded trophies. Due to New Hampshire gaming rules for nonprofit organizations, casino chips cannot be exchanged for cash or prizes.
