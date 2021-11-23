MEREDITH — The Meredith Lions Club recently presented the first bench to the Meredith Historical Society. This was accomplished by turning in 511 pounds of plastic bags to Trex. A big thank you goes out to the crew of the Meredith transfer station for helping this project come to fruition. Thank you to Meredith Village Savings Bank, Cackleberries, and the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen for collecting plastic in their businesses.
The biggest thank you goes to the citizens of Meredith and Center Harbor for their contribution at the transfer station. Another 817 pounds earned a second bench which has been ordered. The total collected for the project from April to September was 1328 pounds of recycled plastics.
The club is looking for a place in Center Harbor to put the bench once it arrives. If your business is interested contact Lion Marie at keylion03@gmail.com or text 603-998-0871.
