MEREDITH — FamilySearch is a nonprofit family history organization dedicated to connecting families across generations. On their website, Familysearch.org, they provide free access to millions of genealogical records. By signing up for a free account, anyone can access many records from their home. Sometimes, though, when trying to access a record, the user needs to be in an affiliate library. In fact, access to 400 million images, about 40% of the collection, requires users to be in an affiliate library. The Meredith Public Library is now a Familysearch Affiliate Library.
Users on their own laptops accessing the library wireless internet, or using library computers, will now be able to access those records with a FamilySearch account.
In addition to FamilySearch, the library provides free access to Ancestry.com Library edition, sponsored by the Friends of the Meredith Library, HeritageQuest and Americanancestors.org. Staff created an obituary database with access to historic 'Meredith News' obituaries and a local cemetery database. The library also offers a monthly genealogy club the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.
Visit www.meredithlibrary.org/genealogy.html to learn more about the library's genealogical services, or contact Erin at 603-279-4303 or erin@meredithlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.