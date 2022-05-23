MEREDITH — Memorial Day signals not only the beginning of summer but also the opening of the Meredith Historical Society. On Saturday, May 28 the 45 Main Street Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Through Columbus Day the building will open each Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Young and old will enjoy an outing to all things local at Meredith Historical Society.
New exhibits celebrate 1920s Meredith women who joined the national effort of American women striving for the right to vote. They formed the Woman’s Progress Club in 1901 which remained in existence until 2000. Dresses worn by these women as well as their writings are on display. In addition, creations by more recent Meredith women —Annalee Thorndike and Gwen Flather — portray how they also gained national recognition for their artistry in creating both whimsical characters and accurate miniature replicas of well-known American personalities.
The Museum’s retail area now offers a book version of Meredith’s historical timeline. History of Meredith Bay by Rudy VanVeghten and other writings related to the Lakes Region are also well stocked as well as crafts and products made by local artisans.
For more information call 603-279-1190 or email: meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
