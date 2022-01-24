MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery, 279 Daniel Webster Highway, is featuring artwork by Luann Udell and other artists in “Ancient Inspirations.”
Many of the League’s artists take inspiration from the past and bring it into the modern world. Luann Udell’s animal jewelry and sculptures are often described as “enigmatic, mysterious, powerful, expressive, and inspirational.” Barbara Boxer’s clay whistles and pendants are inspired by African imagery, and Lynn Haust makes beautiful stained glass that reflects the feeling of New England nature and ancient artistry.
Stop in the Meredith League of NH Craftsmen Meredith, Fine Craft Gallery to fully appreciate the work of these talented artists. To inquire about her work, call 603-279-7920 or visit: meredith.nhcrafts.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.