MEREDITH — As most Lakes Region towns have already done with their local beaches, the town of Meredith is following suit by requiring a Meredith Facility Use (dump) sticker to park at Leavitt Beach, starting June 1.
The stickers are only available to Meredith residents and property owners at a cost of two for $20, can be purchased at the Meredith Town Hall, and must be properly attached to the vehicle.
Children from other towns who are enrolled in the Meredith Parks and Rec summer camp will be allowed a limited time on beach days for drop off and pick up without a sticker. However, no parking will be allowed on the street and a $50 fine will be in place for violations.
Unlike some neighboring towns, the sticker permit applies only to parking at Leavitt Beach, but all are welcome to use the beach if parking is not necessary. Everyone is encouraged to keep the beach and area clean and safe for use — carry in/carry out, as there are no lifeguards on site. Signage has been placed at the beach for hours and rules, and all questions can be referred to the Meredith Town Hall by calling 603-279-4538.
