MEREDITH — It's not easy to run a drive for the Meredith Food Pantry during a pandemic, but the First Congregational Church of Meredith is sponsoring the annual Souper Bowl of Caring on February 7 and has some help to get the word out. Pastor Peter Lovett and Sunday School Superintendent Deb McNeish hosted several church kids for a poster party, and the EM Heath Supermarket in Center Harbor is joining the team as well. There is a special grocery cart at the store, marked with a bright poster by Nate Champagne asking for donations as people shop.
Other posters, photographs, fliers, and a story read by Evie Champagne can be found on the church website (www.fccmeredith.org) and/or Facebook page. Food and checks are most appreciated and can be dropped off at the back door of the church, 4 Highland Street, daily from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. until Feb. 7. For more information, please call the church at 603-279-6271.
