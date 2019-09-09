MEREDITH — American Legion Post 33 will host a memorial observation on Sept. 11, at noon in Hesky Park. The event is emceed by local radio personality Pat Kelly and features speakers from the first responder community as well as local residents who lost loved ones in the attack. The Meredith Fire Dept. will observe the striking of the "Four Fives" and the Lakes Region Chordsmen will sing the national anthem. A memorial wreath will be laid in Meredith Bay in honor of the victims of the event. After the program all are invited to the Post for lunch.
