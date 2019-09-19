MEREDITH — Members of the Griggs-Wyatt American Legion Post #33 are raising funds to bring toys to children in need during the holiday season. Their next fundraiser is meat bingo on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m. The community is invited for the afternoon, in a smoke free environment at the Post at 6 Plymouth St. Other upcoming events are Kids Christmas meat bingos on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 9, both beginning at 3 p.m.
