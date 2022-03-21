MEREDITH — If you are over the age of 23 seeking a career change or a path to a better job and are currently enrolled in an accredited institution, the club is offering scholarships to help you achieve your educational goals.
How to Apply:
The Meredith Altrusa Club 2022 non-traditional scholarship application is now available online at www.altrusameredithnh.org and through the town Libraries in Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, New Hampton and Sandwich.
If you work or live in any of these towns, you are eligible to apply. Scholarship applications are also available through the Financial Aid offices of Lakes Region Community College and Plymouth State University.
Completed applications and reference letters must be received by Thursday, March 31 to be considered.
