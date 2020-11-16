LACONIA — Job Seekers are invited to participate in a live virtual Job Fair on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This opportunity promoting career opportunities in NH’s Lakes Region is funded by a coronavirus relief grant in support of New Hampshire businesses. Organizers for the Lakes Region Collaborative partnership include the Lakes Region Chamber, Lakes Region Tourism Association, Meredith Area Chamber, Wolfeboro Area Chamber, Greater Ossipee Area Chamber and Central NH Chamber to help you find work.
“We're partnering together on our road to economic recovery to connect you to businesses that are hiring featuring more than 40 employers. Jobs are available in different industry sectors including full-time, part-time and seasonal,” announced Karmen Gifford, President of Lakes Region Chamber. "Businesses need qualified employees to meet customer demands and continue to build our economy. Through our collaborative partnership efforts, we are excited to provide this opportunity.”
The live event will feature a panel discussion with information from different business leaders and industries along with insight into our local housing economy for those looking to relocate. Job seekers can chat with employers. Virtual interviews can take place at the event. Whether you are looking for a job, ready for a career change, a college student taking remote online courses, a recent graduate on a gap year or considering relocating to New Hampshire, this is your opportunity to explore employment possibilities.
Sign up today to meet with participating employers including: Ragged Mountain Resort, Lakeport Landing Marina, Village of Loon, Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, Stephens Landscaping Professionals, Eptam Plastics, Belknap-Merrimack Head Star, Pavilion Restaurant, Lake Opechee Inn and Spa, Cascade Spa at Mill Falls at The Lake, Laconia T-Bones & Cactus Jacks, Franklin VNA & Hospice, Wolfeboro Area Farmers Market, Huggins Hospital, Cornerstone VNA, H&R Block, Central New Hampshire Employment Services , Inc., Work Opportunities Unlimited, WASR Radio, Simple By Nature Landscape LLC, Hayward & Company, Garwoods Restaurant, Billy’s Best Deal Tree Service, Dow Realty Group at Keller Williams, Central NH VNA, Visiting Nurse Association of Franklin, King Pine Ski Area Snowsports School, Leddy Group, Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, Eversource Energy, Best Western Plus Landmark Inn, Lakes Region Community College, Eastern Propane & Oil, Lakes Region Community Services, Taylor Community, Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, ClearChoiceMD, AutoServ, Lakes Region Student Transport LLC, Visiting Angels, Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association, The Enablement Group & more.
Attendance is free and you can register in advance and upload your resume to participating employers. Sign up at https://bit.ly/2U9UHk2 or go to LakesRegionChamber.org for more information.
